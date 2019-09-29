Marvel gave up two runs on six hits and two walks across five innings during Saturday's loss to the Reds. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Marvel surrendered 12 runs in his previous two starts but he'll finish his season on a positive note after Saturday's outing. The 26-year-old made four starts in his first taste of the big leagues and had an 0-3 record with a 8.31 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 17.1 innings.