Marvel will stick in the rotation to make a start Saturday against the Cubs.

Marvel was summoned from Triple-A Indianapolis to make a spot start last weekend in place of an injured Mitch Keller (wrist) and got the job done in his MLB debut, limiting the Cardinals to two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. After Keller was hit hard in his return to the mound Tuesday against the Giants, the Pirates have apparently decided to push back his next turn, if not remove him from the rotation entirely. Marvel will thus assume Keller's spot in the pitching schedule once more but may need another quality showing to earn additional starts over the final two weeks of the campaign.