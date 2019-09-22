Marvel (0-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Pirates were routed 10-1 by the Brewers. He struck out three.

The 26-year-old right-hander put together a nice season in the high minors, but that success hasn't translated to the majors in September. Marvel has a 10.22 ERA and 7:4 K:BB through 12.1 innings over his first three MLB outings, and he's lined up to make one more start in 2019, at home against the Reds on Sept. 28.

