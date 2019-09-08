Marvel had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his Sunday start against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was tabbed to pitch the series finale since Mitch Keller (wrist) had his scheduled start pushed back. Marvel had a 2.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB in 11 starts after being promoted to Triple-A in July. According to Berry, the right-hander is set to receive four starts over the final few weeks of the season for Pittsburgh.