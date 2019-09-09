Pirates' James Marvel: Loses MLB debut
Marvel (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Cardinals on Sunday.
For a debut against a team contending for a division crown, things went fairly well for Marvel. He kept the ball in the park, only walked a couple and reached the end of the fifth, but the Pirates offense didn't support him. Marvel started Sunday because Mitch Keller needed more time to recover from a wrist injury, but Marvel should receive more opportunities to start down the stretch. He's scheduled to be on the hill again Friday at the Cubs.
