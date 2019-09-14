Marvel (0-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts across four innings while taking the loss against the Cubs on Saturday.

In his second major-league start, Marvel got into trouble in the second inning as the Cubs got to him for four runs via a three-run double by Nick Castellanos and an RBI single from Kris Bryant. He later allowed home runs to Ben Zobrist and Bryant before departing after 79 pitches. The rocky outing leaves Marvel with a 9.00 ERA through his first nine major-league innings. He's scheduled to be on the hill again Friday at Milwaukee.