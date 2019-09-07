Pirates' James Marvel: Starting Sunday

Marvel will start Sunday against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mitch Keller has been pushed back after taking a line drive to the wrist in his last start, opening the door for Marvel to make his major-league debut. A 36th-round pick in 2015, Marvel advanced to Triple-A in July and went on to post a 2.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB in 11 starts for the Indianapolis Indians. He will need to be officially added to the roster ahead of Sunday's game.

