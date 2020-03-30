Pirates' Jameson Taillon: 2020 return ruled out

Taillon (elbow) will not return in 2020 even if the season is considerably delayed, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Taillon underwent Tommy John surgery back in August and has been throwing for over two months. A typical recovery timeline for that procedure would rule him out for over a year. It's conceivable he could be ready to pitch if the schedule were extended deep into the fall, but the Pirates have already ruled out such plans. Taillon can remain completely off single-season draft boards.