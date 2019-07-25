Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Acknowledges season likely over
Taillon admitted Thursday that he's unlikely to pitch again this season after recently experiencing a setback with his strained right elbow, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "This season is probably a wash for me," Taillon said. "I've come back from a lot worse than this...I'm gonna find a way to become better because of this."
Per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, Taillon has scheduled a visit Monday with orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Altchek, who will assess whether the right-hander's elbow injury is serious enough to warrant the second Tommy John surgery of the hurler's career. Even if Altchek gives Taillon the green light to treat his injury through non-surgical methods, the 27-year-old would still be subject to a shutdown period that would likely make pitching again in 2019 an unrealistic outcome. The Pirates should provide an update on Taillon's outlook early next week.
