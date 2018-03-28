Pirates' Jameson Taillon: All systems go

Taillon threw three shutout innings Tuesday against the Phillies, striking out four while allowing two hits and no walks.

He registered a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 Grapefruit League innings. More importantly, he's healthy after missing two months in 2017 battling testicular cancer. Ivan Nova will start the opener Thursday in Detroit, but there's little doubt the organization is looking toward Taillon as its ace. The 26-year-old has totaled only 237.2 career innings due to medical issues, but is poised for a breakout season -- if he can stay healthy.