Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Allows five runs in no-decision versus Dodgers

Taillon allowed five runs on five hits and five walks across five innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Dogers. He recorded one strikeout.

Taillon was his own worst enemy in this one, throwing just 54 percent of his pitches for strikes while setting a season high in free passes. He loaded the bases before allowing three runs in the second inning while the Dodgers scratched single runs across in the first and the fourth. Taillon delivered back-to-back quality starts earlier this month, but he has allowed nine earned runs over his last two outings and will carry a lackluster 4.85 ERA into Sunday's start against the Reds.