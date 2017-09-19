Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Allows two runs in loss to Brewers

Taillon (7-7) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across five innings to earn the loss Monday against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Taillon pitched well on the day, but a solo home run from Ryan Braun in the fourth inning and a run-scoring rally to begin the fifth were enough to sink him to his eighth loss. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the right-hander, who was shelled for six runs on 11 hits in his previous outing. Taillon will look to build on this improved effort Sunday against the Cardinals.