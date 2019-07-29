Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Awaits doctor visit

The Pirates are not expected to provide an update on Taillon (elbow) until after he sees a doctor in the coming week, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

The organization continues to explore different options with its ace pitcher. "We'll have more tangible information after Jameson sees a doctor," Huntington said. "To speak to those options right now would not be appropriate. We'll wait and respond and react accordingly based upon the information we get as we work through the next steps." Taillon was a trendy fantasy preseason pick but started only seven games in 2019.