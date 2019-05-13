Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Bumped to 60-day IL

Taillon (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Monday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Jake Elmore on the 40-man roster. Taillon won't be eligible to return until the beginning of July following this latest move.

