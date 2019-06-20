Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Clarity expected in early July

Taillon's (elbow) outlook for the rest of the season will come into clearer focus when he attempts to throw in the next week or two, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Director of medicine Todd Tomczyk said that some sort of surgery might become necessary if Taillon feels pain after he throws. "We might have to go in another direction," Tomczyk noted. The team remains cautious with its best starting pitcher, especially since Taillon has already had Tommy John surgery in his past. "It's going to start out probably at 60 feet, real light tossing," Taillon said of his throwing program. "Then you just go from there and let your body speak." The right-hander is still bothered by the elbow discomfort he first experienced in spring training.