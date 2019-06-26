Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Cleared to play catch

Taillon (elbow) will play catch this weekend in Milwaukee, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

This is an encouraging development for Taillon, as the right-hander has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list at the beginning of May. The Pirates will determine the next step in his rehab depending on how he responds to his throwing program. The team believes surgery is an option if Taillon still feels pain after he resumes throwing.

