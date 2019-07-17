Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Continues playing catch
Taillon (elbow) was playing catch from about 90 feet Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taillon will throw again Wednesday before resting Thursday, and he is expected to resume throwing everyday from that point. The 27-year-old has been on the injured list since early May with the flexor strain in his right elbow and still has significant work to do before making his way back to the majors.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Plays catch in outfield•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scheduled to throw Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: To resume throwing•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Cleared to play catch•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Clarity expected in early July•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw for another week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...