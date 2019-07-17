Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Continues playing catch

Taillon (elbow) was playing catch from about 90 feet Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Taillon will throw again Wednesday before resting Thursday, and he is expected to resume throwing everyday from that point. The 27-year-old has been on the injured list since early May with the flexor strain in his right elbow and still has significant work to do before making his way back to the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories