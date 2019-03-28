Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Deserves better fate
Taillon allowed four runs on six hits, striking out four, in six-plus innings during a loss against the Reds on opening day.
The 27-year-old deserved a better fate. He held the Reds to only one run through six innings, but in the seventh, Taillon couldn't record an out. After yielding a homer, walk and double to start the frame, the Pirates lifted him in favor of Rich Rodriguez, who tossed up a homer to the first batter he faced. Two of the runs scored on the home run were charged to Taillon. It was a disappointing final inning, but there's no reason to worry about Taillon after this lone start.
