Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Dismantled by Giants

Taillon (6-4) allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out one batter over three-plus innings during Tuesday's 11-3 loss to the Giants.

It was a night to forget for Taillon, who clearly didn't have his best stuff working for him in what turned out to be the worst start of his young major-league career. The 25-year-old breezed through the opening inning before being blistered for a career-high nine earned runs over the following two-plus frames. The disastrous outing raised his season ERA nearly a full point, from 3.08 to 4.03. He'll look to rebound in a big way in his upcoming scheduled start against the Reds next Tuesday.