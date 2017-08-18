Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Earns no-decision due to poor bullpen

Taillon gave up four runs in 5.0 innings of work Thursday against the Cardinals, striking out seven with four hits and three walks before ending the game with a no-decision.

Taillon left with his team leading 5-4 and was on pace to get the win before his bullpen allowed two runs in the seventh and three runs in the ninth, relinquishing what would have been Taillon's eighth win of the year. It was his third straight game with seven or more strikeouts and sixth time he's accomplished that mark this season, a big part why his strikeouts per nine innings is up to 8.90 this season from last year's mark of 7.36.