Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Earns second victory

Taillon (2-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks across 6.1 innings in a victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.

He allowed his seventh unearned run in the last five starts and gave up two homers for the first time in a start this year, but Taillon earned a much needed victory. Taillon has been a bit disappointing to open the year, going 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37.1 innings through seven starts. However, his 1.13 WHIP and .231 batting average against are probably better indicators of how well he's thrown the ball this year. He is scheduled to face the Rangers again in his next start at home next Wednesday.