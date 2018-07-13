Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Earns win with strong outing

Taillon (6-7) struck out 10 batters in six innings Thursday, allowing just one run on four hits (including a home run) and two walks in the 6-3 win over Milwaukee.

Aside from a solo homer off the bat of Jesus Aguilar, Taillon was in the zone Thursday, fanning a season-high 10 hitters. The solid performance lowered his ERA to 3.91, the lowest it's been since mid-April. He owns a 103:30 K:BB this season with a 20:5 during the month of July. He'll face the Reds in Cincinnati next Friday.