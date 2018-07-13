Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Earns win with strong outing
Taillon (6-7) struck out 10 batters in six innings Thursday, allowing just one run on four hits (including a home run) and two walks in the 6-3 win over Milwaukee.
Aside from a solo homer off the bat of Jesus Aguilar, Taillon was in the zone Thursday, fanning a season-high 10 hitters. The solid performance lowered his ERA to 3.91, the lowest it's been since mid-April. He owns a 103:30 K:BB this season with a 20:5 during the month of July. He'll face the Reds in Cincinnati next Friday.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss against Phillies despite quality start•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Has short outing•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets win against Mets•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Mediocre against Brewers•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Provides quality start in Wednesday's win•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss to Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart