Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Evens record with win over Cubs

Taillon (8-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 6.2 innings in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

He flashed more dominance than the two strikeouts would suggest, inducing 14 swinging strikes on 89 pitches. The extent of the damage against Taillon came on one swing, with Javier Baez launching a three-run homer in the fourth. The 26-year-old Taillon hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since May 22, posting a 3.18 ERA over his last 73.2 innings, and most will want to leave him active for next week's two step even with one of those starts coming in Colorado.