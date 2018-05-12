Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Exits with finger laceration
Taillon exited Friday's start against the Giants with a finger laceration on his right hand.
Taillon recorded five strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk over three innings prior to leaving with the finger issue. The severity of the laceration remains unclear and the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gives up one run in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets back on track despite loss to Nationals•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Touched up for five runs•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Throws six scoreless innings•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Throws one-hit, complete game shutout•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans nine in Monday's victory•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.