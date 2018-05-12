Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Exits with finger laceration

Taillon exited Friday's start against the Giants with a finger laceration on his right hand.

Taillon recorded five strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk over three innings prior to leaving with the finger issue. The severity of the laceration remains unclear and the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

