Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Extends throwing distance

Taillon (elbow) has been throwing from 120 feet, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Taillon is slowly working his way back from August Tommy John surgery. A typical recovery timeline in a typical season would rule him out for the entirety of the campaign. Even if the schedule ends up being extended late into fall, his odds of appearing still seem quite slim.

