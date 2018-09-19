Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans 11 in no-decision
Taillon struck out 11 and gave up four hits over seven shutout innings during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals. He walked on batter and did not factor in the decision.
Taillon allowed doubles to Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar, but generated 20 swings-and-misses from the Royals to set a season-high 11 strikeouts. The 26-year-old has allowed two runs or less in each of his last six starts (38 innings), and currently lines up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field next Monday.
