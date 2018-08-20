Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans eight against Cubs
Taillon gave up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight in six innings Sunday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.
He has only struck out eight or more on three other occasions this season, but apart from his middling strikeout rate, Taillon has been excellent in his age-26 season. After this start he sits at 146 innings after throwing 147.2 total innings in 2017, so it's good to see that Taillon isn't fading down the stretch. His next start will come Saturday in Milwaukee.
