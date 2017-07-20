Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans eight en route to victory

Taillon (6-3) picked up the victory Thursday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.1 innings pitched.

Although he didn't notch a quality start, Taillon held the Brewers at bay all afternoon. His 116 pitch count also seems high at first glance, but it was mostly due to the Brewers fouling off a number of pitches, as 74 of his offerings crossed the plate. Since June 29, the 25-year-old has been excellent, allowing just six runs and striking out 26 in 21.2 innings of work. He'll look to keep the good times rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday in San Francisco.