Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans nine in Monday's victory

Taillon (1-0) gave up two runs on four hits and struck out nine batters over 5.1 innings in Monday's winning effort against the Twins.

Taillon was dialed in from the start in his first game of the season, as he allowed just two batters to get on base over his first five innings of work. Although he gave up two runs in the sixth inning, one of which came from a home run hit by Brian Dozier, he made an impressive season debut. The righty showed tremendous control, throwing 61 of his 91 pitches for strikes while fanning nine batters and not surrendering any walks. Taillon will look to capitalize on his strong start when he returns to the mound Sunday against the Reds.