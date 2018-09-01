Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans seven en route to 11th win

Taillon (11-9) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven in a 3-2 victory over the Braves.

Both runs scored on solo homers, but otherwise it was another strong performance from Taillon as he delivered his seventh straight quality start while posting a 2.64 ERA and 37:9 K:BB over 47.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep things rolling when he next takes the mound Wednesday at home against the Reds.