Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans seven in Friday win
Taillon (7-5) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Friday against the Blue Jays.
Taillon gave up single runs in the second and third innings, but otherwise kept the Jays' bats silent, as he earned his seventh win of the year. Although he owns a 4.50 ERA, he's recovered from a pair of horrible outings, as he's held opponents to two runs in each of his past two starts. Assuming he's gotten past the issues that plagued him recently, he appears back to being a solid fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Cardinals.
