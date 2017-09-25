Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans six through five in win
Taillon (8-7) allowed a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters through five innings to take the win against St. Louis on Sunday.
Sunday's win was Taillon's first since Aug. 11, and he's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. There have been a number of peaks and valleys throughout the season for the 25-year-old righty, but it's encouraging to see him finishing the year strong. Taillon takes a 4.62 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 into his final projected start of the season against Washington at Nationals Stadium.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Allows two runs in loss to Brewers•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Will start again after time off•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't make next scheduled start•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Surrenders six through 4.2 frames•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Handed no-decision despite six shutout frames•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Struggles with command in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...