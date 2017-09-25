Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans six through five in win

Taillon (8-7) allowed a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters through five innings to take the win against St. Louis on Sunday.

Sunday's win was Taillon's first since Aug. 11, and he's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. There have been a number of peaks and valleys throughout the season for the 25-year-old righty, but it's encouraging to see him finishing the year strong. Taillon takes a 4.62 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 into his final projected start of the season against Washington at Nationals Stadium.