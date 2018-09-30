Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Finishes with loss despite quality start
Taillon (14-10) took the loss Saturday despite giving up three runs in six innings. He worked around seven hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter against the Reds.
The right-hander peppered the zone with 64 strikes in 89 pitches but allowed a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the third before a homer by Eugenio Suarez and an RBI single from opposing pitcher Michael Lorenzen in the fourth. All in all, Taillon was quite effective, but his offense failed to plate a run, which left him empty-handed in a quality start packed with strikeouts and sans a walk. He'll wrap the 2018 season with a sparkling 3.20 ERA and 2.2 BB/9, with a solid but below-elite 8.4 K/9 in 191 innings. Taillon already enters 2019 in top-25 territory among mixed-league starting pitchers, and given his impressive 10.5 swinging-strike rate from this year, he might reach another level in punchouts with more experience and a few tweaks to his approach.
