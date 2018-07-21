Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Generates strong start
Taillon (7-7) surrendered one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings Friday as he notched the win over the Reds.
Taillon gave up a run in the sixth inning, but he'd exit the ballgame with a five-run lead. Following his most recent outing, Taillon has logged three consecutive quality starts, as he's decreased his ERA from 4.05 to 3.80 over that span. He'll make his 21st start of the season next Wednesday against the Indians.
