Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets back on track despite loss to Nationals

Taillon (2-3) got the loss against the Nationals on Monday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two as the Pirates fell 3-2.

Taillon had been roughed up for 12 earned runs on 14 hits over just 5.1 innings over his last two outings, so it was good to see him throw a quality start against the Nationals in this one even though he was dealt the loss against counterpart Tanner Roark. Taillon will carry a 4.83 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP into his next start, a road tilt against the Brewers on Saturday.