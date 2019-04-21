Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets first win

Taillon (1-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-1 rain-shortened victory over the Giants, giving up one run on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

Inclement weather caused the game to be called after five full innings, putting Taillon's win in the books. The right-hander threw 56 of 79 pitches for strikes in the strong effort, and he'll carry a 3.12 ERA and 20:6 K:BB through 26 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against Arizona.