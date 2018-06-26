Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets win against Mets
Taillon limited the Mets to two runs in six innings Monday, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.
The righty, who won for the third time in June, continues to move away from a fastball-centric approach. Taillon added a slider to his pitching repertoire in May and threw the pitch 24 times (25 percent) Monday. His fastball usage has dipped from about 70 percent to 50 percent and the results have improved in June (2.90 ERA in five starts covering 31 innings).
