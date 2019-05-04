Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Getting second opinion on elbow

Taillon will get a second opinion on his elbow next week, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

An MRI revealed that Taillon's surgically-repaired UCL remains intact, but he was designated with a flexor strain and won't throw for at least four weeks. His absence could be even longer if he receives bad news from Dr. David Altchek, who performed Taillon's Tommy John surgery back in 2014.