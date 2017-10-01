Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Goes seven strong in no-decision

Taillon allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday.

The 25-year-old completed seven innings for the third time this season and for the first time since April 16. It's great to see him close on a high note, as it's been a trying season for Taillon; he underwent surgery for testicular cancer in May. His FIP was roughly a full run better than is ERA this year, so there will be post-hype appeal with Taillon next spring.