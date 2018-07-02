Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Has short outing
Taillon allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings Sunday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.
Taillon struggled in a couple uncharacteristic ways Sunday, allowing a home run and surrendering three walks. He has now handed out three free passes in two consecutive starts after only doing that twice in his first 15 starts this season. That will be a trend worth monitoring going forward, as in order to maintain his value Taillon needs to work deep into games due to lack of a dominant strikeout rate.
