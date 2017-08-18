Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Hit hard by Cardinals
Taillon gave up four runs in 5.0 innings of work Thursday against the Cardinals, striking out seven with four hits and three walks before ending the game with a no-decision.
Taillon left with his team leading 5-4 and was on pace to get the win before his bullpen allowed two runs in the seventh and three runs in the ninth, relinquishing what would have been Taillon's eighth win of the year. It was his third straight game with seven or more strikeouts and sixth time he's accomplished that mark this season. His 22.8 percent strikeout rate is up slightly over the 20.3 percent mark he posted as a rookie.
