Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Hurt by long ball in Wednesday's no-decision

Taillon didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

It was a relatively strong outing for the right-hander, but homers by the light-hitting Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez prevented Taillon from having a shot at his third win of the season. He'll take a 3.97 ERA, and a somewhat worrying 1.2 HR/9, into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Reds.