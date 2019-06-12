Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Increasing range of motion
Taillon (elbow) is increasing his range-of-motion exercises, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
While this is an encouraging sign for the right-hander, who has been on the shelf since the beginning of May with a flexor tendon strain, he still remains without a timetable to resume throwing. Until he picks up a throwing program, Taillon likely won't have a timetable for his return.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Not ready to pitch•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw until mid-June•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Bumped to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Second opinion confirms strain•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Getting second opinion on elbow•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw for four weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal