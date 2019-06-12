Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Increasing range of motion

Taillon (elbow) is increasing his range-of-motion exercises, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

While this is an encouraging sign for the right-hander, who has been on the shelf since the beginning of May with a flexor tendon strain, he still remains without a timetable to resume throwing. Until he picks up a throwing program, Taillon likely won't have a timetable for his return.

