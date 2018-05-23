Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Knocked around for six runs in loss

Taillon (2-4) gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings in a loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

Scooter Gennett touched Taillon up for a grand slam in the fifth inning -- the third homer Taillon's given up in his last two starts (four total in his first eight outings). Taillon has now dropped four consecutive decisions, with his last win coming back on April 8. The 26-year-old will be happy to return home to Pittsburgh this weekend for a matchup against the Cardinals as he has been significantly better at home to this point (3.71 ERA, 21.3 percent K-BB rate).