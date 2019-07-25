Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Likely headed for surgery

Taillon (elbow) is expected to require surgery to repair his injured elbow, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

It sounds like Taillon will be forced to go under the knife after suffering a setback in his recovery from a flexor strain earlier in the week. The hope is that the right-hander will only need his flexor repaired, which would allow him to be ready for the start of next season. More should be known after he visits with an orthopedic surgeon Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories