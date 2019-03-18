Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Makes another start Sunday

Taillon scattered four hits in five scoreless innings Sunday, allowing one unearned run. He struck out six without issuing a free pass.

He's expected to pitch one more time before serving as Pittsburgh's Opening Day starter March 28 in Cincinnati. The 27-year-old is looking to post back-to-back healthy seasons for the first time -- he registered a 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 191 innings (32 starts) last season. He also gave up three earned runs or less in each of his final 22 starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...