Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Makes another start Sunday

Taillon scattered four hits in five scoreless innings Sunday, allowing one unearned run. He struck out six without issuing a free pass.

He's expected to pitch one more time before serving as Pittsburgh's Opening Day starter March 28 in Cincinnati. The 27-year-old is looking to post back-to-back healthy seasons for the first time -- he registered a 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 191 innings (32 starts) last season. He also gave up three earned runs or less in each of his final 22 starts.