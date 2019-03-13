Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Makes first spring start Tuesday

Taillon made his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on five hits (all doubles) and no walks in four innings. He struck out three batters.

The righty has thrown three simulated games at Pirate City, refining a changeup for a possible fifth pitch. Taillon threw his changeup with only 4.6 percent of his pitches in 2018. "If it's one more pitch I can put in someone's head, that's extremely important," he said. "Might get some quick outs with it and be able to go deeper into games." He'll make two more spring starts before pitching Opening Day in Cincinnati on March 28.