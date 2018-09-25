Pirates' Jameson Taillon: May not start again in 2018

Taillon may not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Reds, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle noted that he talked to Taillon and the two are still "working through some information to make a good decision" regarding his final start of the season. The 25-year-old has already thrown a career-high 185 innings -- posting a 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 172:46 K:BB in the process (31 starts) -- so the Pirates, who are out of playoff contention, may simply want to preserve the right-hander heading into the offseason. It's unclear who would take Taillon's turn in the rotation Saturday if he doesn't pitch.