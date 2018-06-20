Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Mediocre against Brewers

Taillon (4-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Taillon wasn't especially sharp Tuesday, but his final stats were a bit tainted by two weakly-hit singles by Brewers' leadoff man Lorenzo Cain. Cain beat out infield singles in the first and third innings and was eventually driven in by Jesus Aguilar in both frames. Taillon's mediocre outing raised his season ERA back above the 4.00 plateau. He'll look to put forth a more polished performance Sunday against the Diamondbacks.