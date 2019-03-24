Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Mediocre against Red Sox

Taillon allowed four earned runs on eight hits in four innings Saturday. He struck out three batters without issuing a walk.

Poor defense contributed to his lackluster final spring tuneup, but he hasn't been particularly sharp. The righty pitched in three simulated games before making his Grapefruit League debut. Since then, Taillon has thrown in three spring contests, compiling a 4.85 ERA in 13 innings. On the positive side, he's crafted an 11:0 K:BB. He's set to start Thursday on Opening Day against the Reds in Cincinnati