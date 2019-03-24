Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Mediocre against Red Sox
Taillon allowed four earned runs on eight hits in four innings Saturday. He struck out three batters without issuing a walk.
Poor defense contributed to his lackluster final spring tuneup, but he hasn't been particularly sharp. The righty pitched in three simulated games before making his Grapefruit League debut. Since then, Taillon has thrown in three spring contests, compiling a 4.85 ERA in 13 innings. On the positive side, he's crafted an 11:0 K:BB. He's set to start Thursday on Opening Day against the Reds in Cincinnati
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Makes another start Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Makes first spring start Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Will make spring debut Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Excited about slider's potential•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Finishes with loss despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...